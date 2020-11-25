Army chief: We can turn Persian Gulf into ‘sea of unity’

TEHRAN – The commander of the Army has issued a statement on Wednesday saying with the involvement of neighbors Iran is able to turn the Persian Gulf into the “sea of unity and power of the Islamic community”.

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi issued the statement on Navy Day.

“The sea is calm for the great Iranian nation in the stormiest condition and in the absence of foreigners we can generalize this maritime security with the participation of neighbors for all nations of the region and turn the Persian Gulf into the sea of unity and power of the Islamic community,” General Mousavi stated.

