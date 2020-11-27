Iran lambasts Israel’s continued aggressions against Syria’s sovereignty

TEHRAN —Iran on Thursday strongly condemned Israel’s continued aggressions against Syria’s sovereignty, saying the occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel is unlawful.

“The occupation of the Syrian Golan by Israel is unlawful and the recognition of its annexation to Israel by the U.S. is null and void,” said Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi.

Addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council on Syria, Takht-Ravanchi said, “The recent provocative visit to the Syrian Golan of the U.S. secretary of state was designed to legitimize the annexation. Golan is and will remain a part and parcel of the Syrian territory.”

Takht-Ravanchi said the Syrian people continue to suffer from aggression, foreign occupation and terrorism after almost ten years of conflict.

“Through unlawful occupation, inhumane sanctions, politicizing the return of refugees and IDPs (internally displaced people) and preventing international support for Syria’s reconstruction, certain countries are responsible for the prolongation of the conflict as they attempt to impose their own will on the Syrian people,” he staed.

Such attempts, the ambassador continued, are unlawful and immoral and doomed to fail.

He argued that the Syrian crisis can only be settled through political means and the right to determine the future of Syria belongs exclusively to Syrians and the international community should assist them to realize this right.

“It means sovereignty, political independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria must be fully respected by all,” Takht-Ravanchi stated.

He added that any separatist agendas, as well as illegitimate self-rule initiatives, must be rejected and all foreign forces whose presence is not permitted by the Syrian government must leave Syria.

“In this context, the full, immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the U.S. forces from Syria is essential,” he remarked. “Instead of combatting terrorism, they continue supporting UN-designated terrorist groups such as Al-Nusrah Front (Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham) as well as looting the oil and wealth of the Syrian people.”

The Iranian envoy also said fighting terrorists in Syria must continue until the full removal of their threats.

“Obviously, this must be done with the utmost care for the lives of civilians,” he emphasized, adding, “Terrorists must not be allowed to continue taking a large number of civilians as hostages and to turn places like Idlib into their safe haven.”

He said Iran will spare no efforts to uphold the importance of a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned and UN-facilitated political process, noting, “We continue to support the efforts of the United Nations and the SRSG Pedersen for political settlement of the Syrian crisis.”

Geir O. Pedersen is the special representative of the UN secretary general for Syria.

“Supporting the Constitutional Committee, which must operate without any external interference or pressure or setting any artificial deadline to conclude its work, we are hopeful that the true interests of the Syrian people will prevail over all interests,” he added.

According to Takht-Ravanchi, parallel to political process, international efforts must continue to facilitate Syria’s reconstruction and the safe and voluntary return of refugees and IDPs to their original places.

“As an important effort in this regard, we welcome the international conference on the return of Syrian refugees, held on 11-12 November in Damascus, which has unfortunately been boycotted by some countries who politicize almost every issue related to ending the conflict, return of refugees and Syria’s reconstruction,” he said. “The interest of millions of Syrian refugees must not be held hostage for political gains by certain powers.”

The ambassador pointed to the challenges faced by the Syrian people, including the conflict and the coronavirus outbreak and said avoiding to assist the return of refugees will only increase and prolong their sufferings, which has already been deteriorated due to the imposition of inhumane unilateral sanctions by the United States.

“The international community should not leave the Syrian people alone in their struggle to overcome the threats of terrorism and foreign occupation as well as economic terrorism resulting from these unlawful sanctions,” he concluded.

