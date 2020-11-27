Diego Maradona; a Little Prince on his own planet

TEHRAN – To say Diego Maradona was just a footballer is not fair. He was a person who lived on his own planet but changed our own planet.

Iranian people know Diego Maradona more than any football player since he created so many good memories in the times that they faced so many challenges and hardships in 8o’s and 90’s.

As a schoolboy, I became acquainted with football through Diego Maradona at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico and football, since then, has become an integral part of my life to the point where I can't imagine life without it.

Maradona arguably is most controversial character in the history of football and as a journalist I never wrote about a retired football more than him.

The Argentine was my generation’s hero and we wanted to be like him, however he was worn down by his fame in the upcoming years and suffered from physical and mental illnesses. That’s how his life was.

Maradona dribbled past half of England players to score one of the greatest goals in World Cup history and led Napoli to their first ever title in 1987, scoring 115 goals in 259 matches for the Italian team.

There is no need to talk about what he has done in football.

Maradona didn't comply with the rules and had his own rules and stood up for what he believed it was right. He didn’t violate his own rules and it’s adorable to be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else.

He was laid to rest after a blessed but troubled life but the son of a factory worker, who inspired so many people to make their dreams come true, will be remembered forever.