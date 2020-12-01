We lost concentration against Iran: Mark Bosnich

TEHRAN - Former Socceroos goalkeeper Mark Bosnich took a trip down memory lane about FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Iran at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Nov. 29, 1997.

The Australia’s footballing icon reminisced about one of the most difficult matches to stomach in the Socceroos’ history, socceroos.com.au reported.

It all seemed to be going to script for the Socceroos as they raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Harry Kewell and Aurelio Vidmar. However, damage to the Iranian goal net caused the match to be delayed and ultimately swung momentum in the visitors’ favor. Karim Bagheri halved the deficit and Khodadad Azizi leveled the score and the Persian booked a place in the FIFA World Cup on the away goals’ rule.

“I think the bigger issue for me was that when we came back, I actually think the Iranian coach made some very good changes and they started to get on top of us in midfield because of the amount of energy,” Bozza said.

“I thought that was the time that we needed to make some changes. I think Terry Venables is one of the greatest coaches I’ve played under but I think right at that time, it was easy to say in hindsight because the game should’ve been over right now but that was perhaps the time to make changes,” the ex- Socceroos goalie added.

Bosnich, who played for Premier League sides Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, believed there was one crucial mistake which some of the Socceroos players made.

“Some players started thinking about France when there was still 15 minutes to go. The time to think about France is when you’re celebrating afterwards.”

“If God decides that you are ready for something, you will receive it and I think that night that wasn’t the case,” he concluded.