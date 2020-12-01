NIORDC ready for sustained supply of fuel in winter

TEHRAN – Managing Director of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) said his company is fully prepared for a sustained supply of oil products to households, industries, and power plants during the cold season.

“Like previous years, winter fuel storage in all thirty-seven areas under the supervision of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company has started since mid-summer this year, and now the fuel needed by the consumers in cold regions is sufficiently stored,” Ali Asghar Abbasi told Shana.

Referring to the forecasts of Iran Meteorological Organization for the drop in temperature and the possibility of heavy rains in some provinces, he added: "The National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company is fully prepared for providing fuel in the coming winter and fortunately there is no shortage in the country's fuel storages."

He noted that necessary storages have also been provisioned in areas with higher risks of flood and fuel supply to such areas is not expected to face any problem.

Referring to the preparedness of the company's crisis headquarters to deal with floods and possible natural disasters, Abbasi said: “No fuel station in the country has faced any problems in the recent floods, and the stations are operating based on their routines.”

National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) which was established in 1991 and undertook to perform all operations relating to refining and distribution of oil products.

Although NIORDC was formed in the 1990s, the company has actually inherited 90 years of Iran’s oil industries' experiences in the fields of refining, transfer, and distribution of oil products, as well as engineering and construction of installations of oil industries.

EF/MA