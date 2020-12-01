ICT Minister, Zanjan Governor General Appreciate Hamrahe Aval Services

Communications and Information Technology (ICT) Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, governor-general and Friday prayers leader of Zanjan province appreciated salient measures taken by Hamrahe Aval (Mobile Company of Iran, MCI) in this province.

In an online session held on Tuesday (Dec. 01) entitled “Development of Coverage of High-Speed Internet Services at Villages in Zanjan Province”, ICT minister, governor-general, and Friday prayers leader of this province expressed their thanks and appreciated positive measures taken by Hamrahe Aval (MCI) for streamlining internet services in the mentioned provincial villages.

· As the first and largest mobile operator in the country, Hamrahe Aval has commissioned 70 3- and 4G internet services at 95 villages of the country, home to over 38,000 people, out of the credits envisioned for mandatory public services and ICT-related utilities dubbed “United Services Organization, USO”.