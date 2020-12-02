Q2 non-oil GDP growth stands at 0.2%: SCI

TEHRAN- Iran's gross domestic product (GDP) excluding oil grew 0.2 percent in the second quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (June 21 – September 21) compared to the same period last year, according to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The figure including oil fell 0.2 percent, IRIB reported.

Based on the SCI data, the country’s non-oil GDP fell 1.3 percent in the first six months of the current fiscal year (March 21-September 21), while the figure declined 1.9 percent with oil included.

The non-oil GDP reached 3 quadrillion rials (about $71.4 billion) in the mentioned six months, while the figure stood at 3.434 quadrillion rials (about $81.7 billion) with oil included.

The data indicate that in H1, the production by the agricultural sector increased by 1.7 percent, the industries and mines by -0.7 percent, and the service group by -3.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to SCI, the country’s non-oil GDP fell 0.6 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended on March 19), while with the oil included, the decline was seven percent.

Iran's GDP excluding oil had fallen 1.7 percent in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20) compared to the same period last year and the figure including oil registered a 3.5 percent decline.

The country’s non-oil GDP reached 1.445 quadrillion rials (about $34.4 billion) in the mentioned period, while the figure stood at 1.656 quadrillion rials (about $39.4 billion) with oil included.

The SCI data indicated that in the spring, the production by the agricultural sector increased by 1.5 percent, the industries and mines by 2.8 percent, and the service group by -4.1 percent compared to the spring of the previous year.

In its latest World Outlook Report titled “The Long and Difficult Ascend” published in October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) put the Iranian economic growth in 2020 at 3.2 percent.

The international body’s estimation of Iran’s economy improved 0.1 percent in this report compared to its previous report published in June.

EF/MA