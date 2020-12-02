Iranian film producers urge UN to condemn assassination of Fakhrizadeh  

TEHRAN – The Film Producers Guild of Iran has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres urging the organization to condemn the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In the letter published on Wednesday, the association has also asked the UN to assign a committee the task of revealing the country or countries that were in charge of the terrorist attack.

“Today, we are waiting for a clear response from the UN to this terrorist attack,” the producers wrote in the letter.

“Iran is seeking stability and peace for the region and this cruel terrorist attack can threaten the stability of the region, and the U.S. support for Israeli terrorism can increase the instability of the region,” they added.

“The world community needs to produce an appropriate response to the assassination of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh,” the letter concluded.

Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian expert who specialized in nuclear technology, was assassinated in a terrorist attack on Friday afternoon in the Abe-Sard region of Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran.

Iran has pointed the finger at the Zionist regime, while implying the killing has been carried out with support from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iranian cultural figures, including cineastes and stage artists, have earlier issued statements, expressing their grief and regret over the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

A statement signed by 34 cineastes begins with the phrase, “To you whom I didn’t know.”

“We heard the news of your cruel assassination and regretted why we didn’t know you as well as the enemies of our country.

“It’s a little bit late, but we are really proud of you for the scientific endeavors that you made anonymously and willingly in honor of our beloved country.”

Among the cineastes is the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Majid Majidi and Hassan Barzideh, director of the drama “Mazar-i-Sharif” about Taliban terrorism in Afghanistan.

The statement was signed by Mohammad-Hossein Mahdavian, the director of the anti-terror dramas “Walnut Tree”, “The Midday Event” and “Trace of Blood”.

Filmmakers Ebrahim Hatamikia, Narges Abyara, Kamal Tabrizi, Maziar Miri and Reza Mirkarimi, and actors Parviz Parastui and Atila Pesyani are also among the artists who signed the statement.

The General Office for Dramatic Arts and groups of stage artists also condemned the terrorist attack in statements.

In addition, members of the Media Managers Guild also condemned the terrorist attack in a statement published on Sunday.

They also called on the international media and human rights organizations to censure terrorism and support Iran as a victim of terrorism.

Photo: A portrait of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

