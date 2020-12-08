Movies from Iran line up for Dhaka Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – A lineup of 35 Iranian films will be screened at the 19th Dhaka International Film Festival in January 2021.

The films will go on screen in different categories of the festival.

“The Slaughter House” by Abbas Amini, “Careless Crime” by Shahram Mokri and “Suddenly a Tree” by Safi Yazdanian will be competing in the Asian Film Competition.

“Kiarostami and His Missing Cane” by Mahmudreza Sani, “Cinema Shahr-e Qesseh” by Keyvan Ali-Mohammadi, “The Black Cat” by Karim Mohammad-Amini, “Amphibious” by Borzu Niknejad and “The Badger” by Kazem Mollai are entries to the Cinema of the World. This section also features “Hotel New Moon”, a co-production between Iran and Japan by Takefumi Tsutsui.

A section named Women Filmmakers will be screening “Seeking Lost” by Fereshteh Tavakkoli, “Tirishko” by Shakiba Khaleqi, “Fukushima Traveler” by Masumeh Nurmohammadi Qomi, “The Visit” by Azadeh Musavi, “The Dark Days” by Nilufar Zaman, “Bandar Band” by Manijeh Hekmat and “Interview” by Hanna Jalali.

“I Am Here!” by Abbas Amini, “Diapason” by Hamed Tehrani, “Dabur” by Saeid Nejati, “Arsu” by Abod Kazemi and “Sunless Shadows” by Mehrdad Oskui will go on screen in the Spiritual Section.

“The Blue Girl” by Keivan Majidi, “That Night’s Train” by Hamidreza Qotbi, “Born of the Earth” by Mojgan Bayat, “Gando” by Teymur Qaderi and “The Ocean behind the Window” by Babak Nabizadeh are entries to the Children’s Film Session.

The Short and Independent Film Section will also be screening “Witness” by Ali Asgari, “Tale of Ebi” by Hooman Fakhteh, “The Dreamer” by Mehran Hemmatzadeh and “Eye” by Mahshad Vali.

In addition, the organizers will hold a retrospective of Iranian filmmaker Puran Derakhshandeh, who is mostly known for her great attention to major social problems in Iranian society.

She is scheduled to attend the festival that will take place in the capital of Bangladesh.

A number of Derakhshandeh’s award-winning movies, including “Hush! Girls Don’t Scream”, Little Bird of Happiness”, “Under the Smokey Roof”, “Eternal Children” and “Serial Dream”, will be reviewed during the festival.

Photo: “The Slaughter House” by Abbas Amini.

