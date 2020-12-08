Supreme Court upholds Ruhollah Zam’s death sentence

TEHRAN — Iran’s Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence against Ruhollah Zam, the operator behind the Amad News website and Telegram channel.

“The Supreme Court has considered this case and the ruling issued by the Islamic Revolution Court has been approved by the Supreme Court,” Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday, according to Mehr.

Earlier this year, Esmaili announced that Zam was charged with “corruption on the earth”, a term used to describe capital crimes within the Islamic Republic’s judicial system.

Through his news website, Zam provoked violence in the December 2017 protests.

