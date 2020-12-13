German ambassador summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Following the European Union’s statement regarding the execution of Amad News operator Ruhollah Zam, the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned the German ambassador to Tehran.

The ambassador was summoned to the ministry because his country is currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

During the protest rallies in Iran in December 2018, Zam urged the people to take arms against the government through his news channel based in France.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories and provoked violence with the aim of creating instability in the country.

Zam was executed on Saturday. The execution came days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence against him.

“The Supreme Court has considered this case and the ruling issued by the Islamic Revolution Court has been approved by the Supreme Court,” Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Esmaili announced that Zam was charged with “corruption on the earth”, a term used to describe capital crimes within the Islamic Republic’s judicial system.

Back in October 2019, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Zam had been arrested during a complicated intelligence operation.

PA/PA