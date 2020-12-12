Amad News operator Ruhollah Zam executed 

TEHRAN — Iran’s Judiciary announced on Saturday that Ruhollah Zam, the operator behind the Amad News website and Telegram channel, was executed earlier in the day.

It comes days after Iran’s Supreme Court upheld Zam’s death sentence.

“The Supreme Court has considered this case and the ruling issued by the Islamic Revolution Court has been approved by the Supreme Court,” Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Esmaili announced that Zam was charged with “corruption on the earth”, a term used to describe capital crimes within the Islamic Republic’s judicial system.

Back in October 2019, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that Zam had been arrested during a complicated intelligence operation.

Zam launched Amad News in 2015. The channel frequently posted fake news stories and called for violence with the aim of overthrowing the Islamic Republic system.

During the protest rallies in Iran in December 2018, he urged the people to take arms against the government.

In its statement, the IRGC said it lured Zam into Iran using “clever, multidimensional and innovative tricks”, which even deceived foreign intelligence agencies.

The IRGC also said the French intelligence service was behind Zam’s activities, which were also backed by the U.S. and the Zionist regime’s spy services.

In his second trial in February, Zam said he had the highest security protection after French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The heaviest French security protection after Macron was for me,” Zam told the court.

MH/PA

