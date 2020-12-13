Iran summons French ambassador over comments on Zam execution

TEHRAN – French Ambassador to Iran Philippe Thiebaud was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday for the French Foreign Ministry’s statement on the execution of Amad News operator Ruhollah Zam.

The French ambassador was summoned to hear Iran’s objection to France’s statement on Zam.

In a statement on Saturday, the French Foreign Ministry condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the execution of Zam, calling it an “unacceptable act that goes against the country’s international commitments.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also summoned the German ambassador to Iran on Sunday over the EU’s criticism of the execution. The ambassador was summoned to the ministry because his country currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union.

The execution came days after the Supreme Court upheld the death sentence against Zam, who was arrested by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in October 2019.

SM/PA