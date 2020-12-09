“Sun Children”, “Wasteland”, “The Night” represent Iran at Golden Globe Awards

TEHRAN – “Sun Children”, “The Wasteland” and “The Night” have been selected to represent Iran in the foreign language film category of the 78th Golden Globe Awards.

The child labor drama “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi tells the story of 12-year-old Ali and his three friends. Together, they work hard to survive and support their families, doing small jobs in a garage and committing petty crimes to make fast money.

“Sun Children” has been acclaimed previously in several festivals. The film won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

It was named best film in the international competition of the 33rd International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Isfahan in late October. Majid was also crowned the best director.

The movie brought Ruhollah Zamani the award for best actor and Majidi the Zaven Qukasian a Golden Butterfly.

Zamani was named the best young actor at the 77th Venice Film Festival, winning the Marcello Mastroianni Award in September.

“The Wasteland” by Ahmad Bahrami is about an old brick manufacturing factory that is going to be shut down, and all that matters to the factory supervisor is to keep his lover unharmed.

The film won the Orizzonti award for best film at the 77th Venice Film Festival in September, while it also received the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation Award of the festival.

“The Night”, a co-production between Iran and U.S. by Iranian director Kurosh Ahari, portrays an Iranian couple living in the U.S. who become trapped inside a hotel when insidious events force them to face the secrets that have come between them, in a night that never ends.

The film brought the best director award for Ahari at the Molins Horror Film Festival in Spain, while Shahab Hosseini won the award for best actor. The award for best script also went to this film co-written by Milad Jarmuz and Ahari.

A total of 138 foreign language films from 77 countries were eligible for consideration at the Golden Globe Awards, which is organized every year by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The ceremony will be held on February 28, 2021, pushed back almost two months from its annual early January date due to uncertainties from the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Ruhollah Zamani acts in a scene from “Sun Children” by Majid Majidi.

