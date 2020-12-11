The only way to prevent Israeli terror is to strike back hard: analyst

TEHRAN – A British political analyst, Robert Inlakesh, believes that the only way to confront Israel and its terror attacks is to respond back.

On November 27, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a senior Iranian expert specialized in nuclear technology, was assassinated in a terrorist attack in the Abe-Sard region of Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of Tehran. Iran has said Israel is directly responsible for the assassination of the scientist. The New York Times also quoted three U.S. officials, including two intelligence officials, as saying Israel was behind the attack.

“The only way to prevent Israel from continuing to commit acts of terror is to strike back hard,” Inlakesh tells the Tehran Times.

Citing an example, Inlakesh says when in 218 Syria decided to respond to the Israeli aggression in the Golan Heights, Israel stopped targeting Syria for several months.

“Israel calculates the risk factor into its approach when conducting these illegal operations,” Inlakesh says. “But if Israel sees too great of a risk, it will back off.”

This is the text of the interview:

Q: How do you assess the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist and its repercussions?

A: Such an assassination, which evidence strongly suggests was committed by Israel, would constitute being labeled a ‘State-sponsored act of terror’ on foreign soil. If the attack is to be assumed to be Israeli in the making, as has been asserted by President Rouhani, this is effectively an act of war against Iran.

Historically the only way to prevent Israel from continuing to commit acts of terror is to strike back hard. In the case of Syria, when in 2018 they chose to respond to Israel in the illegally occupied Golan Heights, Israel stopped striking Syria for around 5 months following this instance.

Even in the Gaza Strip Hamas have made great strides towards deterring frequent Israeli attacks, due to their willingness to respond strongly to Israeli aggression.

Israel calculates the risk factor into its approach when conducting these illegal operations, the Israelis wish to hold onto something they call their “deterrence capacity”. But if Israel sees too great of a risk, it will back off.

The appropriate response to this is to deal a large blow to Israel, and then they will be deterred from ever committing such an act again. Even a small battle ensuing with Israel will be enough of a scare to keep them away in the near future, especially during the Joe Biden administration's rule.

Q: Regarding the assassination, it seems it was a collusion orchestrated by Pompeo, Netanyahu, and Mohammed bin-Salman as they met a couple of days before the terrorist act. What is your take?

A: Based upon the information we access regarding the meeting in Saudi Arabia, the first confirmed of its kind, it seems plausible to believe the assassination may have been discussed; however for now this is just speculation. What we do know however is that Iran was most certainly discussed during the 2-hour long meeting.

Q: How do you evaluate Western reaction to this assassination?

A: Unfortunately Western populations have been exposed to such an excess of anti-Iran war propaganda that this news was not received in the way that many in the anti-war camp here would have liked.

Many media outlets spun this as somehow being a good thing, effectively endorsing an act of terrorism. Anti-war advocates, however, understand well the implications of this act and as with the illegal assassination of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, wanted to see de-escalation and weren’t comfortable with these types of attacks.

Q: Why does nobody directly condemn Israel for its assassination operations all around the world? Suppose another country in West Asia was responsible for the assassination, what would be the reaction of Western media?

A: Israel is a settler-colonial entity that is essentially an extension of the West. It was built on racism and ethnic cleansing. The British had until 1956 wished to bomb Israel’s air force as (London) was hesitant to even recognize Israel when it first declared independence. Britain prior to the Suez Crisis was relatively critical of Israel, due to the roughly 500 Brits who had been murdered by Zionist terrorist militias. But after Israel became an ally against the Arab countries, working for imperial interests, Israel became “their baby” as Yasser Arafat once said. As for the U.S., they have always had a love affair with their settler-colonial, white supremacist brethren, a love affair only strengthens in the years preceding the June 1967 war.

The double standards we see in the Western media are by design, it is Orientalism at work. The fact that Israel is able to violate more UN Security Council resolutions than any country in history and has been condemned more than any other country, yet still operates in good favor of the West. This shows us that Western nations don’t believe in international law applies to them, or any law for that matter, when it comes to what they do in non-Western Nations.

Q: How do you assess the U.S and Israel's record in waging wars, especially in West Asia?

A: Israel has carried out illegal “targeted assassinations”. Even in the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, there were Israeli footprints; they were at the very least notified. Last year they carried out another high profile assassination of Shaheed Baha Abu Atta, a PIJ military commander, in the besieged Gaza Strip and had murdered his family in the process.

Israel only exists because of their terrorism and they sustain their existence with terrorism. The regime was born of terrorist gangs who massacred thousands of people and assassinated peacemakers, as well as UN diplomats. Without terrorism, there would be no Israel. Terror is what the children of Gaza and the West Bank feel, it’s all by design.