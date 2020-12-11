Tire output rises 20% in 8 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- Production of the tire in Iran has risen 20 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Some 175,650 tons of tires have been produced during the eight-month period of this year.

In terms of number, a 23-percent growth has been also achieved.

As reported, 104,025 passenger car tires were produced, which shows a 27-percent rise.

Some 16,135 van tires were produced, indicating a 12-percent growth.

Also, 36,305 truck and bus tires were produced, showing a 14-percent rise.

Production of the tires of light agricultural vehicles experienced a growth of 72 percent to stand at 3,052 tons, and that of the heavy ones rose 19 percent to stand at 11,011 tons.

Meanwhile, 4,151 tons of road building and industrial vehicle tires were produced, with a 17-percent growth compared to the first eight months of the past year.

The bicycle and motorcycle tire output stood at 12,346 tons, indicating 35 percent growth.

In early August, an official with Iran’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry said that increasing the amount of investment making for the production of the tire in the country is a necessity.

Kamran Kargar, the acting head of planning, supplying, and market regulating office of the ministry, said the consumption of tires is noticeable in Iran due to the country’s big transportation fleet.

“Now the ground is properly prepared for the production of light and heavy vehicle tires in the country, and investment making will play a significant role both for the establishment of new production units and for launching development projects”, the official noted.

Having an annual production capacity of 426,000 tons of tire, Iran accounts for 41 percent of tire output in the West Asian region, according to the deputy director of the non-metal industries office of the Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry.

Mohsen Safdari has said that 11 tire production units are active in the country creating jobs for 14,500 people.

He said 426,000 tons is the nominal capacity, while the real output is less than this figure as some units are working with 60-70 percent of their capacity.

“Iranian tire industry is dependent on foreign raw materials by 40 percent, so we are self-reliant by 60 percent in this field”, the official announced.

In a bid to nullify the U.S. sanctions, Iran is determined to strengthen its domestic production to achieve self-reliance.

Selecting the motto of “Pickup in Production” for the previous Iranian calendar year (March 2019-March 2020), and the slogan of “Surge in Production” for the current year indicates the Islamic Republic’s determination to achieve this goal.

To this end, the Iranian ministries besides the private sector have been outlining their programs for the surge in production.

