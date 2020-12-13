Iran’s NCO President Amiri Salehi arrives in Muscat

TEHRAN – President of Iran’s National Olympic Committee Reza Salehi Amiri arrived in Omani capital Muscat on Sunday to participate at the 39th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly.

The OCA General Assembly will vote to choose the winning city to host 2030 Asian Games on Wednesday.

Salehi Amiri is accompanied by Nasrollah Sajjadi, Iran’s Chef de Mission for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Summer Games, and Peyman Fakhri, Chef de Mission for Sanya 2020 Asian Beach Games.

Doha and Riyadh vie for the hosting rights of the 2030 Asian Games.

Qatar has already staged the Asian Games in 2006 and is going to host the prestigious Games once again, while Saudi Arabia has never staged the Asian Games before.

The two rivals are also among the nations bidding for the Asian Football Confederation's 2027 Asian Cup.

Last week, a 12-man delegation, headed by Qatar Olympic Committee secretary general Jassim Rashid Albuenain, traveled to Tehran in a one-day meeting to seek support for hosting rights of the 2030 Asian Games.