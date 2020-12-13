Fakhrizadeh family receive ‘highest’ military award

TEHRAN – The family of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was awarded the highest military award signed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

During a visit to the assassinated scientist’s family, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri awarded the family the first-class “Order of Nasr”, which is signed by the Leader.

Order of Nasr is a military award of Iranian armed forces which is awarded by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to recognize distinguished logistics contribution and support of the troops, according to the Mehr news agency.

Fakhrizadeh, a prominent nuclear scientist, was assassinated more than two weeks ago.

On November 27 at 14:30, the convoy of Fakhrizadeh suddenly came under attack on a highway in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers east of the capital Tehran. The scientist lost his life during the attack while his bodyguards were severely injured. Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out many assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on the day of the assassination that the attack was carried out with “serious indications of Israeli role.” Since then, several Iranian officials have vowed to take revenge against Israel.

“All think tanks and all enemies of Iran should know well that the Iranian nation and the country’s authorities are more courageous and Zealous than to let this criminal act go unanswered. The relevant authorities will respond to this crime at the proper time,” President Hassan Rouhani said following the assassination.

But Rouhani also said that Iran will not fall into the “trap” of the enemies.

“The Iranian nation is wiser and smarter than to fall in the trap of the Zionists (Israel). They are after chaos and sedition. They should understand that we know their plans and they will not achieve their ominous goals,” the Iranian president said.

