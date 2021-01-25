Ayatollah Khamenei praises Martyr Fakhrizadeh for his scientific achievements

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has praised the scientific and technical achievements of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, saying that the position of the top nuclear scientist is "not comparable to any of the worldly positions”.

According to the Fars news agency, the family of the prominent nuclear and defense scientist of the country, Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Monday evening.



“The high position that God bestowed on that nobleman by martyrdom was the reward of his unparalleled hard work and sincerity, and this position is not comparable to any other mundane position,” he added.



The Leader paid tribute to Fakhrizadeh, describing him as "a hard-working scientist," who was prominent both in science and practice.



On November 27 at 14:30, the convoy of Fakhrizadeh suddenly came under attack on a highway in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers east of the capital Tehran. The scientist lost his life during the attack. Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out many assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet on the day of the assassination that the attack was carried out with “serious indications of Israeli role.” Since then, several Iranian officials have vowed to take revenge against Israel.



On December 13, the family of Fakhrizadeh was awarded the highest military award signed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution. Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri awarded the family the first-class “Order of Nasr”, which is signed by the Leader.

Order of Nasr is a military award of Iranian armed forces which is awarded by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to recognize distinguished logistics contribution and support of the troops.