Iran, Indonesia review trade opportunities in health sector

TEHRAN – Iran and Indonesia started the fifth joint meeting to review trade opportunities in the health sector virtually on Monday.

Held with the support of the Iranian Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Indonesian Ministry of Health, the event will run through December 17.

It includes three main programs of virtual exhibitions, business-to-business meetings (B2B), and specialized seminars on medicine, medical equipment, and health services.

Developed with the aim of creating technical and commercial interactions between the two countries, the event focuses on the introduction and presentation of advanced technologies between the two countries in the field of medicine and active ingredients, telemedicine, robotic surgery, artificial intelligence in COVID-19 diagnosis and medicine sector accelerators in the field of biotechnology.

According to the nanotechnology development headquarters, a meeting will be held at the same time in Indonesia, with the presence of officials from the Ministry of Health of the two countries, to review the rules and regulations for the registration of drugs and medical equipment.

COVID-19 protective equipment

With the outbreak of coronavirus, Iran surged its production to meet the country’s need for self-protective equipment along with medical and pharmaceutical items to fight against the virus.

Iran is one of the top five manufacturers of coronavirus antigen-based rapid detection kits in the world; as homegrown antibody rapid test, which can detect coronavirus in 15 to 20 minutes, was unveiled in Tehran on November 17.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, told the Tehran Times in September that some of the knowledge-based companies reached a production capacity of more than 200-300 thousand diagnostic kits per day, which surpassed the country’s need for diagnostic kits, and there is a great export potential.

Pointing out that multiplying the production of COVID-19 equipment led to significant measures that led to foreign currency saving for the country, he said “it also helped us cope with problems and not to run out of equipment because no matter how much money we gave, no country had the equipment to sell.”

He also announced that two types of diagnostic kits are now mass-produced by knowledge-based companies, first one is the RT-PCR tests, 8 million of which are being produced per month; while the other is serology-based tests that a total of 400,000 are being manufactured monthly and is expected to reach up to 2 million.

At present, 40 advanced ventilators are manufactured daily in the medical equipment sector, he explained.

Knowledge-based companies can produce any medicine effective in countering coronavirus or approved by the scientific committee within a week to 10 days, he noted.

Mehdi Kashmiri, director for technology and planning at the science ministry, said in July that about 450 knowledge-based companies were active in the country for manufacturing protective equipment and treatment products to fight the coronavirus.

Production of more than one million face masks per day, production of more than 1.5 liters of disinfectants per day, diagnostic kits, non-contact thermometers, protective clothing, ventilator are among the produces manufactured by these companies, he added.

Iranian-made innovative products in the field of diagnosis, screening, and fighting coronavirus were also unveiled to combat the disease, namely, ozone generator, nanotechnology face shields, disinfection gate, and molecular COVID-19 diagnostic kits.

