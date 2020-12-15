Paris: protesters clash with police and nearly 150 arrested

Nearly 150 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday after protests against proposed security laws turned violent.

As reported by French media, thousands took to the streets of the French capital and other major cities on Saturday to protest President Emmanuel Macron's proposed legislation, which they claim would restrict civil liberties and increase surveillance.

Riot officers and police vehicles escorted the march through rainy Paris but tempers flared and some protesters were left with bloody faces following clashes between law enforcers and those demonstrating.

Saturday marked the third weekend in row marchers have taken to the streets across France to air their frustration at a proposed security law.