Ghalibaf calls for closer interactions with Russia

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has called for closer interactions with Russia, given the current state of the world and the region.

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a phone conversation with the Chairman of Russia's State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday, Mehr reported.

During the phone call, the two sides discussed expansion of parliamentary ties and recent developments in the region and the larger world.

Ghalibaf highlighted the strategic relations between the two countries, saying the Iranian Parliament is ready to enhance parliamentary ties with Russia.

Iran and Russia’s parliaments should play their role well in strengthening and consolidating ties between the two nations, the speaker said.

Underlining the close relationship that exists between the parliament speakers of the two countries, Ghalibaf expressed the hope to visit Russia at an appropriate time and exchange views with the Moscow authorities.

According to Ghalibaf, Tehran and Moscow can play a common role in various fields based on the great potential of the two sides.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian speaker highlighted the need for continued consultations between the officials of the two countries.

For his part, Volodin underscored the importance of parliamentary relations between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Fortunately, he said, high-level meetings and talks are taking place between the two parliaments, and such relations have played an important role in developing and facilitating relations between the two countries.

Referring to the initiative of the joint high parliamentary commission, Volodin expressed the hope that the third meeting of the Iran-Russia joint parliamentary commission would be held in near future, taking into account the conditions caused by the coronavirus.

Volodin also described the relations between Iran and Russia as privileged and strategic.

He added the Russian parliament and government are ready to continue to expand comprehensive talks and cooperation with Iran on expansion of political, parliamentary, economic, cultural as well as important regional and international issues.

