Iran-Russia ties not subject to external factors: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali has hailed the relations between Tehran and Moscow, saying these relations are not subject to any foreign influence, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The Iranian ambassador said the visit of the speaker of Iran’s parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, to Russia was a further sign that the two countries’ relations are on the path of strategic development.

“Mr. Ghalibaf's first foreign visit to Russia indicates the high position of the Russian Federation in Iran’s foreign relations and foreign policy. These relations are not subject to any external factors and are on the path of strategic development according to the requirements of the neighborhood, as well as regional and international requirements,” Jalali said in a Twitter thread.

The ambassador added, “The invitation of the chairman of the Russian State Duma to the speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly to visit Moscow will open a new chapter in the political, economic, cultural and security relations between the two countries in bilateral, regional and international spheres.”

On Sunday, Ghalibaf left Tehran for Moscow to hold talks with Russian officials and deliver a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is visiting Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vyacheslav Volodin.

Mohammad Hossein Farhangi, the spokesman for the Parliament’s presiding board, said the visit is part of Iran’s parliamentary diplomacy.

“Russia has been one of our supporters in the international arena, and this trip will definitely be aimed at strengthening relations. The visits of the speaker of the Parliament are based on protocols such as official invitations and some trips are also made in the form of parliamentary friendship groups,” Farhangi said on Saturday.

During his three-day visit, Ghalibaf is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart and hold talks with Russian economic, commercial, political and security officials, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA. Various meetings in the field of economic issues and trade relations are an important part of the speaker's visit to Russia.

Ghalibaf also plans to attend events at foreign policy and international relations think tanks. He is accompanied by four senior lawmakers.

“My today’s visit to Russia is being done at the invitation of the chairman of Russian State Duma. The Leader has always underlined our strategic relations with Russia…. One of the outstanding aspects of this visit is that I’m carrying an important message about strategic issues,” the speaker told reporters.

“I am pleased to say that the relations between Tehran and Moscow in economic, political, defense and security spheres as well as in the field of industrial, technological, scientific and academic issues are very appropriate and good,” he continued.

He said parliamentary relations between the two countries have deepened.

According to the top lawmaker, Iran and Russia have a lot of commonalities regarding regional and international issues.

“During this trip, we will meet with the chairman of the Russian Duma and the Russian Senate, as well as with high-ranking government officials and we will hold consultations on bilateral regional and global issues,” Ghalibaf explained.

