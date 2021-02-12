Ghalibaf: Iran’s strategic principle is to develop ties with China

TEHRAN - Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of the Iranian Parliament, has congratulated China on the spring festival or the Lunar New Year, calling for the enhancement of relations between Tehran and Beijing in various fields, according to Tasnim news agency.

The Iranian Parliament speaker offered his congratulations on the Chinese New Year in separate messages to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Wang Yang.

In the messages, Ghalibaf said the expansion of friendly cooperation with China in various fields is a strategic principle in Iran’s foreign policy, noting that the Iranian Parliament supports any plan for stronger ties between the two countries.

He also expressed confidence that the joint efforts would open up a new chapter in mutual cooperation between the two nations.

In comments in October 2020, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran and Beijing “are determined to further expand their strategic partnership,” adding that China is Iran’s “first economic partner” despite the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic.

In January, Li Zhanshu talked with Ghalibaf via video link, saying the two countries should implement the important agreements approved by the two heads of state and promote the continued development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.

Li also highlighted that “the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran developed steadily in recent years with the support from the two countries’ top leaders.”

"China stands ready to work with Iran to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and promote the continued development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership," he noted.

EE/PA