Qalibaf says U.S. has no right to set preconditions to rejoin JCPOA

TEHRAN - Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, says, “Instead of setting preconditions for fulfilling its obligations under the JCPOA, the U.S. has to think about fulfilling its obligations and take serious action to lift the sanctions.”

According to ISNA, Qalibaf pointed to his visit to the Fordow nuclear site last week and said, “I am glad that nuclear centrifuges rotate with the cooperation of the government.”

Speaking during a session of the parliament, Qalibaf noted “the parliament has endorsed the diplomacy by operating the centrifuges and producing 20% enriched uranium.”

“We believe that the nuclear industry will benefit from the revenues earned from the production of energy and radiopharmaceuticals. It can also be effective in lifting the sanctions,” Qalibaf noted.

Regarding remarks of U.S. Secretary States Antony Blinken, Qalibaf emphasized, “The statements of the U.S. administration were disappointing. The U.S. has to make clear how it intends to fulfil its commitment concerning the repeal of the sanctions.”

“Iranians experienced the JCPOA, Iranians are clever, not gullible to enter the game of cash and credit,” he remarked.

Blinken said the United States is “a long way” from lifting sanctions imposed on Iran and it will resume its obligations under the 2015 nuclear agreement after Iran meets fully its commitments.

The Iranian parliament has approved legislation allowing enriching uranium by at least 20% and a rise in low-level enriched uranium stocks. The bill also allows Iran to withdraw from the Additional Protocol to the NPT if the parties to the nuclear agreement do not take steps to normalize Iran's banking relations and oil exports.

EE/PA