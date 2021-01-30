Pakistani political scientist says only repeal of sanctions can revive JCPOA

TEHRAN-- Hassan Askari Rizvi, a Pakistani political scientist, says if President Joe Biden is serious to join the JCPOA, he needs to lift sanctions imposed on Iran as a trust building measure, according to IRNA.

In an article published in the Dunya newspaper on Saturday, he said, “After unexpected ups and downs that led to the Trump administration’s defeat, Biden is expected to work for improvement of the country's credibility and repair relations with allies.”

He underscored importance of the JCPOA for Pakistan’s interest and noted, “Joe Biden could revive the nuclear deal signed between Tehran and world powers in 2015 by lifting the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions; an action that will benefit the parties of the JCPOA, the European countries and Iran's neighbors, especially Pakistan.”

Praising a possible revival of the JCPOA and improvement of relations between Iran and Pakistan, he asserted the JCPOA can “also ease tensions in the Persian Gulf region.”

“The Biden administration is expected to review foreign policies of the Trump administration in the next two months,” he remarked.

He expressed his hope regarding a lifting of sanctions on Iran and its positive impact on Pakistan's relations with Iran as well as Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project.

In a series of interviews and articles, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, has insisted that Iran will come back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal if the U.S. lifts the economic sanctions imposed unilaterally by Trump’s administration.

EE/PA