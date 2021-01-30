Iran advises Macron to avoid taking indiscreet, hasty positions

TEHRAN - Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, on Saturday asked French President Emmanuel Macron to avoid taking “indiscreet and hasty” positions regarding the JCPOA, the official name for the 2015 nuclear deal.

Speaking to reporters in Paris on Friday, Macron said, “Dialogue with Iran will be rigorous, and they will need to include our allies in the region for a nuclear deal, and this includes Saudi Arabia,” Al Arabiya reported.

Khatibzadeh said, "The JCPOA is a multilateral international agreement ratified by Security Council Resolution 2231" and it “is non-negotiable and its parties are clear and unchangeable.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman added, “The U.S. has pulled out of this agreement and Europe has been unable to maintain it, and if there is a desire to revive and maintain the deal, the solution is simple, all the sanctions imposed by Trump must be lifted.”

Analyst are of the opinion that such remarks by the French leader shows that France is seeking to strengthen its stronghold in the region.

"French weapons, along with other Western weapons, are not only the cause of the massacre of thousands of Yemenis but also the main cause of instability in the Persian Gulf region," Khatibzadeh regretted.

He highlighted the importance of stability in the region and said, "Without averting exports of weapons from France, Britain, the United States, and other countries, one cannot expect stability and tranquility in this sensitive region."

