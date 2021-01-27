Biden and Merkel discuss Iran 

New U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday held their first phone call, discussing a range of issues including the issues surrounding the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel and Biden agreed in the phone call that the coronavirus pandemic and other global challenges could only be met if countries worked together, Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

The leaders also spoke about foreign policy issues like Afghanistan and Iran, along with trade and climate policy, Seibert said, adding that Merkel "declared Germany's willingness to take on responsibility in dealing with international tasks together with its European and transatlantic partners."

Prior to talks with the German leader, President Biden held phone talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emanuel Macron, discussing a range of issues including the Iran nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA.

The Elysee Palace said on Sunday that Macron and Biden discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue."

Biden and Johnson discussed "shared foreign policy priorities" including China, Iran and Russia, while noting the importance of multilateral organizations, Politico reported.

Former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran, arguing it did not go far enough and did not cover Iran's missile program and regional influence.