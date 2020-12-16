Iranian students shine at South Africa science, invention festival

TEHRAN – Iranian students won colorful medals at the 2020 South African science and invention festival, which was held virtually on November 28-December 5, ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

“Our students grabbed various medals in the fields of chemistry, biology, environment, medicine, technology, and engineering at the South African science and invention festival,” secretary of the national student festival of Ibn Sina, Mehdi Rashidi Jahan, said.

Among the inventors who participated from Iran, Marzieh Salemi and Zohreh Mahdavi Sabet each won a gold medal, and a team consisting of Mojtaba Jafari and Morteza Jafari also received a gold medal. In addition, Fatemeh Teymouri, Asal Babazadeh, Nastaran Habibi, and Mobina Karami won silver medals, he announced.

Five teams from Iran attended the festival, all of which won bronze medals, he concluded.

More success at international competitions 2020

Iranian students grabbed 8 colorful medals at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), according to the National Organization for Development of Exceptional Talents.

Also, the students grabbed four medals at the 31st International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2020) which took place in Nagasaki, Japan on July 3-11.

The team of Iranian students won six colorful medals at the 61st International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO 2020), putting the country in 18th place. Held on September 21-22, IMO 2020 was hosted by Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The country’s team also snatched 4 medals at the 52nd International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2020) held in Turkey on July 6 to 15.

Moreover, Iran finished fourth winning three gold medals and a silver medal at the 32nd International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2020) which was held in Singapore from September 13 to 19.

The students also won gold and silver medals at the Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition (IPITEx 2020) which was held on February 2-6 in Bangkok, Thailand.

