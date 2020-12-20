Foreign investment in industrial, mining, trade sectors up 71% in 8 months

TEHRAN – The volume of foreign investment attracted in Iran’s industrial, mining and trade sectors during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 20) increased 71.2 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

According to the latest data released by the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry, the total volume of foreign investment attracted for projects during the mentioned eight months stood at $1.022 billion, compared to $597 million in the previous year’s first eight months, IRIB reported.

The Industry Ministry approved 75 foreign investment project cases in the said period, 36.4 percent more than the last year’s 55 cases.

Back in October, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand announced that over $3.8 billion of foreign investment was attracted in the country during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21).

Dejpasand also said that Finance and Economic Ministry has outlined a plan for facilitating and expediting the attraction of Iranian expatriates’ investment, based on which some incentives and guarantees will be allocated to those investors.

EF/MA