Bashar Resan bids farewell to Persepolis

TEHRAN – Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan bade an emotional farewell to Persepolis football club.

When Resan arrived in Tehran in the summer of 2017, he can scarcely have imagined he would contest two AFC Champions League finals with Persepolis in three years.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Persepolis fans and all Iranians for supporting me in the previous three years. I liked to leave Persepolis with a gold medal in the AFC Champions League but we failed to win and that’s football. You either win or lose,” Resan said.

“I wanted to leave Persepolis after the AFC Champions League semis but I stayed to help the team in the final since Persepolis had to play in the final match without four key players. Maybe I’ll return to the team one day,” the Iraqi player said.

Resan has been reportedly reached an agreement with Qatar SC.