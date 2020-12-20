Iranian artist to dedicate portraits of resistance martyrs to Hassan Nasrallah 

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Mohammad Asadi Jozani has said that his portraits of ten resistance martyrs will be presented to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon.

The portraits have been drawn in a single watercolor depicting Quds Forces chief Lieutenant-General Qassem Soleimani in the center.

A bust of Soleimani will also be given to Nasrallah along with the painting.

Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. air raid in Baghdad on January 3.

Asadi Jozani who was in the war fronts during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war was keen on paintings. He used to do paintings of the martyrs, and was known as the painter of the portraits of the martyrs during the war.

He later continued his studies and is a graduate of art. He next joined the Quds Force and while continuing his painting, he displayed his works in different countries such as Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Iraq and Bosnia Herzegovina.

When he heard the news of the martyrdom of the Commander, he created a portrait of Soleimani.

“When I heard the news of his martyrdom, I immediately went to the Art Bureau and created his portrait. I think in creating the portrait of a national figure like Martyr Soleimani who is also known in the world, we need to reflect his attitudes and character as well,” he added.

After his martyrdom, Soleimani has become the subject of several films, theatrical productions and festival programs.



In February, only one month after his martyrdom, the courtyard of Tehran’s City Theater Complex hosted some open-air performances named “The Soldier” on the military life of the commander.

Recently, young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori announced that he has made a short documentary named “Green Zone” about the good conduct of Commander Qassem Soleimani toward children.

The Children’s Department of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the producer of the film.

The 38th Fajr Film Festival announced it would honor films on resistance and jihad with an award named after Soleimani.

In addition, the 16th Resistance International Film Festival, which will be held during December, will review films on Commander Qassem Soleimani’s role in awakening people in the region and around the world in a special section named “Prominent Resistance Martyr Section”.

The Art and Cultural Organization of the Tehran Municipality will also be releasing “The Soldier”, a symphonic poem composed in memory of the Commander on his first martyrdom anniversary.

Arman Mehrian is the composer of the symphony, which is in its post-production stage.

Photo: Mohammad Asadi Jozani is working on his watercolor depicting the portraits of ten resistance martyrs.

