All European states should be dissolved: senior MP

TEHRAN – Mojtaba Zolnouri, the head of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, has said if the violators of the rights of the Iranian people are to be punished, all European governments must be dissolved because they have committed the biggest violation of the rights of the Iranian people.

“According to the intrusive and meddlesome statement of the European Union in response to the execution of their spies, if the violators of the rights of the Iranian people were to be punished, all European governments should be dissolved because they violated the Iranian people’s rights most,” the senior lawmaker said in a tweet, adding that the Europeans committed violations ranging from implementing various sanctions to supporting terrorist criminals.

Zolnouri was responding to the recent resolution adopted by the European Parliament on Thursday calling on “all EU member states to jointly issue public statements and undertake diplomatic initiatives to monitor unfair trials and visit prisons” where Iranian convicts holding European citizenship are serving time.

The European resolution also demanded “targeted EU measures against Iranian officials who have committed serious human rights violations.”

Iran has strongly condemned the European resolutions, saying they are not entitled to lecture about human rights.

Head of the Iranian Judiciary's High Council for Human Rights Ali Bagheri-Kani said in remarks on Friday that the European countries are now involved in killing dozens of sick Iranian children due to their targeted efforts to prevent Iranian children from accessing medicine.

“Therefore, they are not in a position to lecture about human rights,” Bagheri-Kani added, according to ISNA.

PA/PA