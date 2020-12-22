UK passengers entering Iran should be tested for COVID-19

TEHRAN – All passengers entering Iran from England should undergo diagnostic tests for the new COVID-19 strain, the head of the Ministry of Health’s Public Relations and Information Center, has announced.

“Health Minister Saeed Namaki emphasized the careful examination of those who enter the country directly or indirectly from the UK, to perform testing, quarantine, care, and supervision at all points of entry, especially flights from European countries,” Kianoush Jahanpour, wrote in his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Today, the minister of health in a letter to the minister of transport and urban development requested the suspension of flights from Iran to the European country.

Following the medicine sanctions and the IMF, protective equipment and coronavirus kits are targeting people’s thoughts today with the code of deception operation and the nickname of “buy vaccine”, he also tweeted in another message criticizing the opposing media.

Given the new situation concerning the infections to the coronavirus in the UK, Iran announced a two-week suspension of the flights to prevent the transmission of the disease.

England on Saturday announced that a new set of coronavirus restrictions for London and parts of southeast England to combat an alarming surge in infections linked to a new strain.

The new variant "may be up to 70 percent more transmissible.

Many countries have temporarily banned flights from the UK after the new outbreak, including Ireland, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Turkey, and so on.

