Rouhani, Ghalibaf meet to weigh budget bill

TEHRAN — A joint meeting was to be held on Tuesday between President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf about the next year’s budget bill.

“Mr. Ghalibaf proposed to Mr. Rouhani that they hold a joint meeting about the budget bill,” said Rahim Zare, a member of the special parliamentary committee tasked to study the budget, according to ISNA.

Zare added that Ghalibaf was scheduled to meet the president on Tuesday to discuss the subject.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani said on Tuesday that his administration will take into consideration the Parliament’s proposals in the national budget bill by keeping the integrity of it.

“In the budget of 1400, according to the facts ahead, both the necessary resources for construction investments have been seen and the necessary credit has been considered to support the low-income classes,” Rouhani said.

