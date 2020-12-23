Steel products export falls 30%

TEHRAN- Iran has exported 1.679 million tons of steel products during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), which was 30 percent lower than the figure for the same period of time in the past year, which was 2.405 million tons.

It is while the production of these products rose 9.4 percent to 17.195 million tons during the eight-month period of this year, from 15.714 million tons in the same time span of the past year.

The data provided by Trade Map website has shown that Iran was ranked 19th among the world’s top steel ingot exporters while taking 53rd place for the exports of steel products in 2019.

According to the mentioned website, in 2019, Iran ranked 159th among the world’s top 196 countries in terms of importing crude steel (ingots).

The country ranked 53rd among 195 countries in the exports of steel products and it was ranked 85th out of 226 countries in global imports of steel products.

Based on the mentioned data, Iranian imports of crude steel and steel products in 2019 stood at $42 million and $302 million, respectively.

The country exported $312 million and $252 million worth of crude steel and steel products in the mentioned year, respectively.

Last year, the total production of crude steel (ingots) in Iran stood at 26.8 million tons and the total volume of steel products output reached 20.6 million tons, according to the mentioned website.

