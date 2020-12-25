Tehran rejects anti-Iran allegation by Trump, CENTCOM over attack on U.S. embassy

TEHRAN — Tehran has vehemently rejected accusations leveled at Iran by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Public Affairs of the United States’ Central Command (CENTCOM).

“Such rehashed, baseless and fabricated accusations and remarks can be assessed as part of the conventional blame games of the White House aimed at eclipsing the dire situation that Trump is in,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement on Thursday.

The remarks came after a barrage of rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, for which Washington has blamed Iran.

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to blame Iran for the attack.

“Our embassy in Baghdad got hit Sunday by several rockets. Three rockets failed to launch. Guess where they were from: IRAN,” Trump wrote above a picture claiming to show rockets from Iran.

“Now we hear chatter of additional attacks against Americans in Iraq. Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over,” the U.S. president added.

CENTCOM also said in a statement that the rocket attack in Iraq was “almost certainly” carried out by an “Iranian-backed rogue militia group.”

“While this 21-rocket attack caused no U.S. injuries or casualties, the attack did damage buildings in the U.S. Embassy compound, and was clearly NOT intended to avoid casualties,” the statement said.

In response, Khatibzadeh said Iran has repeatedly said that attacking diplomatic and residential areas is unacceptable.

He said in this particular case, the finger is pointed at the U.S. itself as well as its partners and allies in the region, which seek escalate tensions and provoke fresh sedition in the region.

“As we have already said, Iran responds to the United States’ terrorism overtly, bravely and at a proportionate level; so, the U.S. regime had better resort to more believable scenarios in order to justify its sedition-provoking moves,” he said.

Khatibzadeh vehemently warned the U.S. president to avoid creating tensions and dangerous adventurism in his last days in office.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the U.S. government responsible for the consequences and repercussions of any unwise move under the current circumstances,” he added.

