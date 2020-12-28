Senior Iraqi military official: U.S. has no evidence Iran was behind attack on embassy

TEHRAN – A senior Iraqi military official has said that the U.S. has no evidence whatsoever that Iran or its Iraqi allies were involved in a recent attack on the American embassy in Iraq.

“Despite accusations by [U.S. President Donald] Trump and some U.S. officials, they have no evidence that Iran or the resistance groups were behind the rocket attack or had any role in it, and that some of the rumors in this regard are not true,” the Iraqi military official told Iraqi news website Middle East News.

Last week, more than 20 rockets landed inside Baghdad’s Green Zone, a heavily fortified district where the U.S. embassy and several government buildings are located. The U.S. was quick to put the blame on Iran. U.S. Secretary of State claimed that “Iran-backed” groups were behind the attack and the U.S. president also echoed the claim while threatening to hold Iran responsible for any American being killed in Iraq.

Iran rejected the accusations leveled at Iran by the U.S. officials, calling these accusations “dubious.” Iran also warned President Trump against any “adventurism” on his way out.

“Trump will bear full responsibility for any adventurism on his way out,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet after the U.S. president threatened to hold Iran responsible for the potential killing of the Americans in Iraq.

The Iraqi military official also said that 21 rockets were fired at the U.S. embassy during the recent attack, seven of which hit the embassy. Three rockets hit the outer wall of the embassy, four landed inside it while one rocket hit the embassy’s sports club.

According to the official, seven Americans were injured during the attack. One of them is reported to be severely injured. The U.S. and Iraq have not confirmed that Americans were injured during the attack.

