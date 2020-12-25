NIGC managing director warns about rising gas consumption

TEHRAN- The managing director of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) warned about the rising trend of gas consumption in the country as the winter has come, Shana reported.

Hasan Montazer Torbati said, “The current situation is a warning step to consider the issue of optimizing energy consumption in parallel with the increase in gas production because we will see an increase in consumption every year and gas supply to industries will be limited and condition will worsen every year.”

“This year, we saw the spread of the coronavirus to the point that even in the summer, gas consumption increased even more because the consumption of hot water increased, and according to expert analysis, this is part of the reason for this increase”, the official added.

He went on to say, “Of course, traditionally, energy consumption in different sectors in our country is high and this can cause a further increase in the consumption of gas and other types of energy in the country to the extent that in summer we saw a seven to a 10-percent increase in consumption, while this issue is now more noticeable in winter.”

MA/MA