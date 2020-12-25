Iran organizes festival for film aficionados in India

TEHRAN – Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) has organized an online festival of Iranian films on YouTube for film aficionados in India

One film is available on the video-sharing platform every day in a five-day festival, which opened on Thursday.

“Where Are My Shoes” by Kiumars Purahmad, “Season of Narges” by Negar Azarbaijani, “Bodyguard” by Ebrahim Hatamikia, “Crazy Castle” by Abolhassan Davudi and “Mazar-i-Sharif” by Hassan Barzideh are the films selected to be streamed on YouTube.

Starring Reza Kianian and Majid Mozaffari, “Where Are My Shoes” tells the story of Habib, an elderly man whose family leaves him alone due to his Alzheimer’s disease.

“Season of Narges”, which centers on organ donation, narrates the story of two female taxi drivers, an actor and a musician.

“Bodyguard” is about the story of a middle-aged bodyguard who protects a politician from a suicide bomber, and then begins to question his dedication to his job.

“Crazy Castle” is about some young members of an online community who meet at an event in Tehran. One girl’s urgent need for drugs brings six of them together, and what starts out as a prank quickly escalates out of control.

“Mazar-i-Sharif” tells the story of the killing of several Iranian diplomats and a journalist by Taliban militants in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in 1998.

The film festival has been organized in the line with agreements signed between India and Iran.

In their previous meetings, Iranian and Indian culture ministers have stressed the need for expanding cultural ties between the two countries.

Photo: “Bodyguard” by Ebrahim Hatamikia.

