Persepolis express sympathy with fan’s family

December 25, 2020 - 18:26

TEHRAN – An Iranian football fan unable to cope with Persepolis’ loss to Ulsan Hyundai, died due to cardiac arrest.

Persepolis lost to Ulsan Hyundai of South Korea 2-1 in the final match of the 2020 AFC Champions League on Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

The Iranian giants had also failed to win the title in 2018 after losing 2-0 on aggregate to Japan’s Kashima Antlers.

Behrouz Khorshidian Yasuj, 33, passed away a day after the defeat due to a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his eight years old son and his wife.

Persepolis football club expressed sympathy with the family of the fan over his demise.

