IME offers colored steel sheets for 1st time

TEHRAN- Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) witnessed for the first time the offering of 1,000 tons of colored steel sheets from Mobarakeh Steel Company.

According to a report by the IME's International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the exchange also offered on the same floor 125,070 tons of HRS, 3,000 tons of galvanized steels sheets, 1,000 tons of CRS, 1,475 tons of copper rods, 380 tons of zinc ingots, 100 tons of lead ingots and 300 tons of aluminum rods.

Based on this report, the IME had 27,164 tons of polymeric products, 2,051 tons of base oil, 14,000 tons of vacuum bottom, and 3,200 tons of bitumen offered on its oil and petrochemical trading floor.

Meanwhile, the IME's side market offered 286 tons of PDA on the same day.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).