Sanat Naft move top of IPL, Sepahan held by Machine Sazi

TEHRAN – Sanat Naft shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Saipa in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Tuesday.

The Abadan based football team moved up top of the table with their away draw, one points above Gol Gohar who will host Esteghlal on Wednesday in Sirjan.

Reza Jafari gave the hosts a lead in Tehran’s Dastgerdi Stadium but Sanat Naft forward Mohammad Ahleshakheh canceled out his goal in the dying moments of the match.

In Tabriz’s Bonyan Diesel Stadium, struggling Machine Sazi came from two goals down to claim a 3-3 draw against Sepahan.

Sepahan forward Sajad Shahbazzadeh scored twice from the penalty spot in the 23rd and 44th minutes and Georgian defender Giorgi Gvelesiani scored in the 35th minute.

Machine Sazi forward Peyman Babaei scored a hat-trick of penalties in the 38th, 59th and 76th minutes.