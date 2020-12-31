Persepolis held by plucky Zob Ahan: IPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team were held to a 1-1 draw against Zob Ahan here in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Omid Alishah gave the hosts the lead in the 16th minute at the Azadi Stadium.

Persepolis were dominant in the first half and could have scored more goals.

In the second half, Zob Ahan played a better football and put the Reds under pressure. They created several opportunities but their players wasted their chances.

With one minute remaining, Persepolis defender Saeid Aghaei and Zob Ahan defender Abdollah Hosseini were sent off following on-field bust-up.

In the injury time, Zob Ahan midfielder Milad Jahani equalized the match.

Holders Persepolis are ninth with 10 points from six matches.

Esteghlal sit top on 15 points from eight matches.