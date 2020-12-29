Ireland to do everything it can to preserve JCPOA at UN Security Council

TEHRAN – Ireland has said it will work to preserve a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers when it secures a seat on the UN Security Council in early January, vowing to do everything in its power to preserve the nuclear deal.

Ireland will become a UN Security Council member from January 1 alongside Norway.

Two weeks before Ireland takes its seat on the Security Council, Geraldine Byrne Nason, Ireland’s permanent representative to the UN, told the Oireachtas foreign affairs committee that Ireland will work to preserve the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“One key area we will watch very carefully will be Iran, and the future of the JCPOA nuclear deal, in the context of possible U.S. re-engagement,” Nason said, adding that 2021 is “likely to be a critical year and a difficult year for the Iran nuclear deal,” given Iran’s next presidential election.

“The window for both sides to re-engage is narrowing,” she continued.

Nason vowed that Ireland will work at the UN body to ensure the survival of the JCPOA.

“As an EU country, Ireland will, of course, do everything it can at the Security Council to preserve the JCPOA agreement,” she pointed out, noting that Ireland sees the JCPOA as a major diplomatic achievement and the best way to constrain Iran’s nuclear program and to help bring peace to the region.

Nason stated, “Our long history of support for nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation allows us to play an impartial but principled role in the Council’s role on this issue.”

The Irish diplomat also addressed other issues related to the West Asia region. She said that Ireland’s approach on the Security Council will be guided by three key principles: building peace, strengthening conflict prevention, and ensuring accountability.

SM/PA