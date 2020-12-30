South Pars phase 14 condensate storages inaugurated

TEHRAN – The Strategic gas condensate storage facilities of phase 14 of Iran’s South Pars gas field have been officially inaugurated and storing operations have begun in one of the storage tanks, the head of Iran’s Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) announced on Tuesday.

“Two gas condensate storage tanks of the South Pars Phase 14 Refinery have been completed as planned and the storage of this product in one of these tanks is currently ongoing,” Mohammad Meshkinfam said.

Underlining the readiness of the second storage tank for receiving condensate, Meshkinfam noted that the construction of the third tank of the mentioned facilities is also underway and it will be ready for operation by the end of the current Iranian calendar month (January 19, 2021).

He also referred to the inauguration of the utility units of the Phase 14 Refinery by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2021), saying: “Currently, the ancillary units of the South Pars Phase 14 Refinery are almost ready for commissioning.”

Implemented by POGC, South Pars gas condensate storage facilities include eight storages each with a capacity of 80,000 cubic meters equipped with floating roofs and also two fire tanks and fuel tanks, piping network and electrical and instrumentation systems, measuring systems, and condensate transfer boosters and pumps as well as office buildings.

The mentioned facilities and gas condensate measuring stations have been constructed at Pars 1 site, southern Iran, to store gas condensate produced by South Pars refineries.

The South Pars storages are able to supply 480,000 barrels of gas condensate to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery on a daily basis.

South Pars Gas field is currently divided into 24 standard phases on the Iranian side and is estimated to contain a significant amount of natural gas, accounting for about eight percent of the world’s reserves, and approximately 18 billion barrels of condensate.

The mentioned gas field covers an area of 9,700 square kilometers, 3,700 square kilometers of which, called South Pars, are in Iran’s territorial waters. The remaining 6,000 square kilometers, called North Dome, are situated in Qatar’s territorial waters.

EF/MA