Ramin Rezaeian joins Al Sailiya club

TEHRAN – Iranian international defender Ramin Rezaeian joined Al Sailiya football club on loan from Al Duhail SC.

The 30-year-old player failed to meet Al Duhail coach Sabri Lamouchi’s expectations and was forced to leave the Qatari football team.

Rezaeian had been linked with a move to Persepolis but the Iranian team announced that they are not going to sign a new player at the moment.

Rezaeian, who started his playing career in Saba in 2009, represented Iran national football team in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Al Sailiya are his third Qatari club since he has already played for Al Shahania.

Al Sailiya have also signed Umm Salal left back Rami Fayez.