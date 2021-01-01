“Driving Lessons” named best short fiction at Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian director Marzieh Riahi’s “Driving Lessons” won the Barran Award for best fiction film at the Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival, the organizers announced on Thursday.

The film tells the story of Bahareh, a young woman who, according to Iranian law, must have a man from among her relatives accompany her on driving lessons so she and her male instructor won’t be alone.

“Driving Lessons” has been screened in dozens of international festivals across the world. It was named best short narrative at the 21st Through Women’s Eyes International Film Festival (TWE) in Sarasota, Florida, the U.S. in March.

Nearly 30 films from around the world were screened during the Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival, which went online from December 18 until December 31.

“The Box” by Dusan Kastelic from Slovenia won the Barran Award for best animation. The film is about a box, which is full of miserable creatures. One of them doesn’t belong there.

The Barran Award for best documentary went to “Ozaizah” by Alaa Hafed from Yemen. The film is about “Aziza” or “Ozazah”, a woman who lives on Sabr Mountain, which is considered one of the most famous landmarks in Taiz City. Ozazah who represents the Sabri woman that contributes greatly to social life talks about Sabr Mountain and her life there.

“When You Grow Up” by Dutch filmmaker received a jury special mention. The documentary takes a look at people during a workday and makes you reflect on the meaning of labor.

A jury special mention was also awarded to “Beit Byoot”, a co-Production between Qatar and Palestine by Mayar Hamdan.

“Scene 2” directed by Abdulrahman Alward and “Ozaizah” were selected as best Yemeni films.

Photo: Karama Yemen Human Rights Film Festival’s official announcement for the win of Marzieh Riahi’s short film “Driving Lessons”.

