ICCIMA to hold online conference on China trade opportunities

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to hold an online conference on Iran-China trade opportunities and capacities on Tuesday, January 5, ICCIMA portal announced.

The online event will be attended by officials from the ICCIMA, the chairman of the Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and representatives of some provincial chambers, as well as the heads of relevant organizations and committees.

Based on the ICCIMA statement, the opportunities, challenges, and problems related to the economic cooperation between the two countries’ private sectors will be discussed in this meeting.

The latest developments in the region, the conditions for economic cooperation between the two countries, the prospects for the development of bilateral trade relations, as well as the solutions for facilitating the entry of Iranian companies into the Chinese market will also be explored in this online event.

As Iran’s top trade partner, China accounts for a big chunk of the Islamic Republic’s annual foreign trade.

The two countries have had a long history of cultural, political, and economic exchanges along the Silk Road since at least 200 BC, and possibly earlier. To this day, China and Iran have developed a friendly economic and strategic partnership.

Approximately 80 percent of China's total imports from Iran is oil and the rest is related to minerals and chemical products.

Earlier in December, the International Institute of Iran Industries Research held an international conference on trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Iran and China.

Aimed at exploring the challenges in the way of trade cooperation between the two countries and presenting the latest solutions for them, the event hosted over 100 businessmen and officials from the country’s public- and private-sector organizations.

