Iran-Tajikistan trade committee holds follow-up meeting

TEHRAN – Iran and Tajikistan have held an online trade committee meeting to follow up on the agreements reached during the 13th Joint Economic Committee meeting, an official with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said.

According to Behrouz Olfat, TPO director of the Europe and America Department, the meeting was held on December 30, 2020 by TPO in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Department of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan.

During this meeting, the two sides reached various agreements including the formation of an industry, mining and trade working group, holding a virtual meeting between the standard officials of the two countries, holding webinars by the two countries’ Joint Chamber of Commerce, exchanging information of the two sides’ private companies and developing cooperation in geology.

The two sides also decided on exchanging trade delegations and holding special exhibitions in near future in accordance with health and safety protocols, according to Olfat.

Accelerating the signing of agreement documents for the electronic exchange of customs data and the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation between the two countries were also among the issues discussed in this meeting.

"It was also decided to hold an industry, mining and trade committee meeting between the two countries in the near future under the responsibility of this organization (TPO)," he added.

The 13th meeting of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Economic Committee was held in Tehran on December 2, 2019.

Attended by senior officials from both sides, the event was chaired by Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Usmonali Uzmonzoda.

Speaking in the meeting’s opening ceremony, Ardakanian mentioned the positive relations between the two countries, saying “Relations between the two countries have entered a new phase, the two sides should use the existing capacities for further development of all-out ties.”

